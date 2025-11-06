Nemesis (NEMESIS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00299911 $ 0.00299911 $ 0.00299911 24H Low $ 0.00444326 $ 0.00444326 $ 0.00444326 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00299911$ 0.00299911 $ 0.00299911 24H High $ 0.00444326$ 0.00444326 $ 0.00444326 All Time High $ 0.00761627$ 0.00761627 $ 0.00761627 Lowest Price $ 0.0026684$ 0.0026684 $ 0.0026684 Price Change (1H) +6.08% Price Change (1D) +23.60% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Nemesis (NEMESIS) real-time price is $0.00447948. Over the past 24 hours, NEMESIS traded between a low of $ 0.00299911 and a high of $ 0.00444326, showing active market volatility. NEMESIS's all-time high price is $ 0.00761627, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0026684.

In terms of short-term performance, NEMESIS has changed by +6.08% over the past hour, +23.60% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nemesis (NEMESIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.87M$ 3.87M $ 3.87M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.48M$ 4.48M $ 4.48M Circulation Supply 864.86M 864.86M 864.86M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nemesis is $ 3.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NEMESIS is 864.86M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.48M.