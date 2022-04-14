Nemesis Downfall (ND) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nemesis Downfall (ND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nemesis Downfall (ND) Information Nemesis Downfall is a play-to-earn, multiplayer, first person shooter video game that offers modern gameplay and uses blockchain as a tool to facilitate in-game economy. Official Website: https://nemesisdownfall.com/ Whitepaper: https://nemesisdownfall.com/whitepaper/ Buy ND Now!

Nemesis Downfall (ND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nemesis Downfall (ND), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13,31K $ 13,31K $ 13,31K Total Supply: $ 19,30B $ 19,30B $ 19,30B Circulating Supply: $ 17,08B $ 17,08B $ 17,08B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15,04K $ 15,04K $ 15,04K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Nemesis Downfall (ND) price

Nemesis Downfall (ND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nemesis Downfall (ND) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ND tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ND tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ND's tokenomics, explore ND token's live price!

ND Price Prediction Want to know where ND might be heading? Our ND price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ND token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!