NEMO IS NOBODY, YET EVERYBODY. NEMO SUM FOSTERS A STRONG PRESENCE OF MIND IN THOSE WHO TRUST IN EXTRAORDINARY DEEDS. IT PROMISES WEALTH, KNOWLEDGE AND ANONYMITY.
JOIN THE JOURNEY INTO UNCHARTERED WATERS. THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN THROUGH BITTER EXPERIENCES AND TRAVELED FAR ENJOY EVEN THEIR SUFFERINGS AFTER A TIME.
Understanding the tokenomics of Nemo Sum (NEMO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NEMO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NEMO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
NEMO Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.