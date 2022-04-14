NEND (NEND) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NEND (NEND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NEND (NEND) Information NEND is a RWA refinancing protocol lowering risks intertwined with all financial activities. Every participant in the in NEND ecosystem has exposure to multiple yield opportunities while lowering impermanent loss risks protected by various unique tools and insurance funds. Its unique features like EABs and Trust Deeds along with leveraged loans against RWA help lenders, borrowers and stakers reduce their risks drastically. Official Website: https://nendfi.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.nendfi.com/

NEND (NEND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 46.73M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 467.21 All-Time High: $ 0.03199642 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

NEND (NEND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NEND (NEND) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEND tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEND tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NEND's tokenomics, explore NEND token's live price!

NEND Price Prediction Want to know where NEND might be heading? Our NEND price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

