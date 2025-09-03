What is Nengcoin (NENG)

Nengcoin (formerly NewEnglandcoin) is a clone of Bitcoin using scrypt as a proof-of-work algorithm with enhanced features to protect against 51% attack and decentralize on mining to allow diversified mining rigs across CPUs, GPUs, ASICs and Android phones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nengcoin (NENG) How much is Nengcoin (NENG) worth today? The live NENG price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NENG to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of NENG to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Nengcoin? The market cap for NENG is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NENG? The circulating supply of NENG is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NENG? NENG achieved an ATH price of 0.00000119 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NENG? NENG saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of NENG? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NENG is -- USD . Will NENG go higher this year? NENG might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NENG price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

