NeoAudit AI (NAAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NeoAudit AI (NAAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NeoAudit AI (NAAI) Information NeoAudit AI is a powerful suite of AI tools that harnesses the cutting-edge capabilities of AI, coding and machine learning. These tools enable users to perform thorough due diligence for any ERC-20 smart contract deployed on Ethereum network directly on Telegram, and offer a range of AI-powered solutions for audit, research, safety and market signals. Official Website: https://www.neoaudit.ai/ Whitepaper: https://neoauditai.gitbook.io/main/ Buy NAAI Now!

NeoAudit AI (NAAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NeoAudit AI (NAAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 33.96K $ 33.96K $ 33.96K All-Time High: $ 0.289166 $ 0.289166 $ 0.289166 All-Time Low: $ 0.00140751 $ 0.00140751 $ 0.00140751 Current Price: $ 0.0033963 $ 0.0033963 $ 0.0033963 Learn more about NeoAudit AI (NAAI) price

NeoAudit AI (NAAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NeoAudit AI (NAAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NAAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NAAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NAAI's tokenomics, explore NAAI token's live price!

NAAI Price Prediction Want to know where NAAI might be heading? Our NAAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NAAI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!