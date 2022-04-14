Discover key insights into Neonet AI (NEONET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Neonet AI (NEONET) Information

NeoNet AI is a Matrix-inspired AI agent designed to simplify the Sui ecosystem for crypto traders and investors. It leverages advanced tools to provide real-time market insights, token analysis, and safety checks, ensuring secure and informed trading decisions.

As part of a collaborative AI network, $NEONET works with other specialized agents to create a smarter, safer, and more engaging experience within the Sui blockchain ecosystem.