Neos Credits (NCR) Information

Neos VR is a metaverse engineered for the unknown. It’s one of the most versatile and feature rich metaverses for virtual reality, designed so everybody can find something interesting or useful to do in a social setting.

It serves as a casual hangout experience with multimedia and games, creator, builder and developer sandbox, professional work tool, educational experience and more.

We believe that social VR should be part of everyone’s life, no matter what they do and it should enhance how they communicate and share their ideas and lives with others. We have built Neos to give your mind superpowers.