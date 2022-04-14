NeoTech (NEOT) Tokenomics
Neotech utilizes Smart City® technology to scan physical structures and assets, transforming them into precise 3D and point-cloud models. By incorporating our business with blockchain technology, Neotech develops digital twins and immersive experiences, elevating virtual settings and offering beneficial resources for fields such as urban planning and VR simulations.
Our AI-driven data processing technology integrates, corrects, and optimizes data from cameras, LiDAR, GPS, GNSS, and IMU, ensuring precise alignment and consistency. This results in highly accurate digital models tailored for practical applications. Currently, our technology is in use in major cities such as Berlin, Vienna, Gothenburg, Bucharest, Zurich, Paris, Miami, and New York.
NeoTech (NEOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for NeoTech (NEOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
NeoTech (NEOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of NeoTech (NEOT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NEOT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NEOT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
