Nereus Logo

Nereus Price (NRS)

Unlisted

Nereus (NRS) Live Price Chart

$0.122623
$0.122623$0.122623
+2.10%1D
mexc
USD

Price of Nereus (NRS) Today

Nereus (NRS) is currently trading at 0.122619 USD with a market cap of $ 4.78M USD. NRS to USD price is updated in real-time.

Nereus Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+2.14%
Nereus 24-hour price change
39.01M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NRS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NRS price information.

Nereus (NRS) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Nereus to USD was $ +0.00256972.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nereus to USD was $ +0.0025613515.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nereus to USD was $ +0.0076026722.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nereus to USD was $ +0.0156514698834753.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00256972+2.14%
30 Days$ +0.0025613515+2.09%
60 Days$ +0.0076026722+6.20%
90 Days$ +0.0156514698834753+14.63%

Nereus (NRS) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Nereus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.120049
$ 0.120049$ 0.120049

$ 0.123343
$ 0.123343$ 0.123343

$ 0.687331
$ 0.687331$ 0.687331

-0.14%

+2.14%

+5.98%

Nereus (NRS) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 4.78M
$ 4.78M$ 4.78M

--
----

39.01M
39.01M 39.01M

What is Nereus (NRS)

Nereus is a derivatives trading platform on Polygon, combining the transparency and security of DeFi with the performance and user experience of CEX Launched on the Polygon blockchain, Nereus is a decentralized derivatives trading platform that integrates features typical of centralized exchanges (CEX) with the transparency and security of decentralized finance (DeFi). Designed to enhance capital efficiency, Nereus offers up to 150x leverage on a broad selection of assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, and commodities.

Nereus (NRS) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Nereus (NRS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nereus (NRS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NRS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nereus (NRS)

NRS to Local Currencies

1 NRS to VND
3,226.718985
1 NRS to AUD
A$0.18883326
1 NRS to GBP
0.09196425
1 NRS to EUR
0.10545234
1 NRS to USD
$0.122619
1 NRS to MYR
RM0.51745218
1 NRS to TRY
4.98814092
1 NRS to JPY
¥18.024993
1 NRS to ARS
ARS$164.14760292
1 NRS to RUB
9.80952
1 NRS to INR
10.76104344
1 NRS to IDR
Rp2,010.14721936
1 NRS to KRW
170.54095758
1 NRS to PHP
7.04691393
1 NRS to EGP
￡E.5.93966436
1 NRS to BRL
R$0.6744045
1 NRS to CAD
C$0.16798803
1 NRS to BDT
14.95338705
1 NRS to NGN
187.20365349
1 NRS to UAH
5.1132123
1 NRS to VES
Bs15.449994
1 NRS to CLP
$118.449954
1 NRS to PKR
Rs34.73551032
1 NRS to KZT
65.95921248
1 NRS to THB
฿3.97040322
1 NRS to TWD
NT$3.67611762
1 NRS to AED
د.إ0.45001173
1 NRS to CHF
Fr0.0980952
1 NRS to HKD
HK$0.96133296
1 NRS to MAD
.د.م1.1158329
1 NRS to MXN
$2.29542768
1 NRS to PLN
0.45246411
1 NRS to RON
лв0.53707122
1 NRS to SEK
kr1.18572573
1 NRS to BGN
лв0.20599992
1 NRS to HUF
Ft42.16499553
1 NRS to CZK
2.60442756
1 NRS to KWD
د.ك0.037398795
1 NRS to ILS
0.42303555