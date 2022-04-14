Nerva (XNV) Information

NERVA (XNV) is an untraceable and secure cryptocurrency aiming to be GPU and ASIC resistant via the new Cryptonight Adaptive POW algorithm. Based on the technologically advanced Masari and Monero currencies, NERVA offers true privacy and fungibility, is totally untraceable and unlinkable, with users and transfer amounts hidden from the public.

NERVA expands on these advanced privacy features, by implementing a new POW algorithm that aims to maximize decentralization, by resisting pool mining and ASIC mining right from the start. The currency is "mined" by individuals on individual computers.

NERVA aims to change the crypto mining trend, away from centralized ASIC and GPU operations, back to making mining available to any computer anywhere in the world. Resisting GPU mining also makes NERVA an unattractive option to rented mining services that have plagued cryptocurrencies recently.