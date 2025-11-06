NESHUDO (NESHUDO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00001213 $ 0.00001213 $ 0.00001213 24H Low $ 0.00001289 $ 0.00001289 $ 0.00001289 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00001213$ 0.00001213 $ 0.00001213 24H High $ 0.00001289$ 0.00001289 $ 0.00001289 All Time High $ 0.00006129$ 0.00006129 $ 0.00006129 Lowest Price $ 0.00001038$ 0.00001038 $ 0.00001038 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) -0.81% Price Change (7D) -10.80% Price Change (7D) -10.80%

NESHUDO (NESHUDO) real-time price is $0.00001239. Over the past 24 hours, NESHUDO traded between a low of $ 0.00001213 and a high of $ 0.00001289, showing active market volatility. NESHUDO's all-time high price is $ 0.00006129, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001038.

In terms of short-term performance, NESHUDO has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -0.81% over 24 hours, and -10.80% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NESHUDO (NESHUDO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.39K$ 12.39K $ 12.39K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.39K$ 12.39K $ 12.39K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,958,321.210567 999,958,321.210567 999,958,321.210567

The current Market Cap of NESHUDO is $ 12.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NESHUDO is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999958321.210567. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.39K.