Nest Elixir Vault (NELIXIR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Nest Elixir Vault (NELIXIR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Nest Elixir Vault (NELIXIR) Information

At Nest, our mission is to bring the world closer to a global, permissionless, onchain economy where anyone can earn from real-world yields.

Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem. Our permissionless protocol enables anyone to earn institutional-grade yields from real-world assets.

Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments in the form of tokens that represent yield streams. These tokens, what we technically refer to as vault tokens, can be managed or traded independently of the underlying tokens, permissionlessly.

Official Website:
https://app.nest.credit/nest-elixir-vault

Nest Elixir Vault (NELIXIR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nest Elixir Vault (NELIXIR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 428.68K
$ 428.68K
Total Supply:
$ 416.03K
$ 416.03K
Circulating Supply:
$ 416.03K
$ 416.03K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 428.68K
$ 428.68K
All-Time High:
$ 1.03
$ 1.03
All-Time Low:
$ 1.018
$ 1.018
Current Price:
$ 1.03
$ 1.03

Nest Elixir Vault (NELIXIR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Nest Elixir Vault (NELIXIR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of NELIXIR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many NELIXIR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand NELIXIR's tokenomics, explore NELIXIR token's live price!

NELIXIR Price Prediction

Want to know where NELIXIR might be heading? Our NELIXIR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.