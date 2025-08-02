Nest PayFi Vault Price (NPAYFI)
Nest PayFi Vault (NPAYFI) is currently trading at 1.0 USD with a market cap of $ 3.09K USD. NPAYFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the NPAYFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NPAYFI price information.
During today, the price change of Nest PayFi Vault to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nest PayFi Vault to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nest PayFi Vault to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nest PayFi Vault to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nest PayFi Vault: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nest's mission is to build a global, permissionless, onchain economy where anyone can earn from real world yields. Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem, with a permissionless product that enables anyone to earn institutional-grade APYs from real world assets. Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments by curating vaults. Each vault contains various streams of yield derived from onchain and offchain real world assets. Users can enter and exit each vault, managing and trading their ERC-20 vault tokens permissionlessly, and independently of the underlying streams of yield. Nest PayFi Vault offers exposure to PayUSD, a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin designed for seamless digital payments and bridging traditional finance with DeFi. Issued by Paxos Trust Company and fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term Treasuries, and cash equivalents, PayUSD maintains a stable 1:1 value with the dollar, making it ideal for transactions without the volatility of typical cryptocurrencies.
Understanding the tokenomics of Nest PayFi Vault (NPAYFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NPAYFI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
