Nest PayFi Vault (NPAYFI) Information

Nest's mission is to build a global, permissionless, onchain economy where anyone can earn from real world yields. Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem, with a permissionless product that enables anyone to earn institutional-grade APYs from real world assets.

Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments by curating vaults. Each vault contains various streams of yield derived from onchain and offchain real world assets. Users can enter and exit each vault, managing and trading their ERC-20 vault tokens permissionlessly, and independently of the underlying streams of yield.

Nest PayFi Vault offers exposure to PayUSD, a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin designed for seamless digital payments and bridging traditional finance with DeFi. Issued by Paxos Trust Company and fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term Treasuries, and cash equivalents, PayUSD maintains a stable 1:1 value with the dollar, making it ideal for transactions without the volatility of typical cryptocurrencies.