What is Nest Treasury Vault (NTBILL)

Nest's mission is to build a global, permissionless, onchain economy where anyone can earn from real world yields. Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem, with a permissionless product that enables anyone to earn institutional-grade APYs from real world assets. Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments by curating vaults. Each vault contains various streams of yield derived from onchain and offchain real world assets. Users can enter and exit each vault, managing and trading their ERC-20 vault tokens permissionlessly, and independently of the underlying streams of yield. The Nest Treasury Vault is tailored for professional firms pursuing long-term growth and high liquidity, with a selection of AAA-rated treasuries from strategic partnerships with Anemoy, M^0 and Mountain Protocol. nTBILL caters to institutional-grade needs while maintaining accessibility for users with a focus on stable and reliable returns.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Nest Treasury Vault (NTBILL) Resource Official Website

Nest Treasury Vault (NTBILL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nest Treasury Vault (NTBILL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NTBILL token's extensive tokenomics now!