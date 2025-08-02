What is NETA (NETA)

"$NETA - Store of value, medium of exchange and unit of account. It‘s sole purpose is to function as a scarce decentralized store of value asset for the Juno ecosystem and inter-chain Cosmos at large. Originally claimable for free by thousands of Juno delegates at inception. Never a seed sale, private sale or public sale. Verifiable zero NETA is held in reserve by any third party ie. developers, teams, founders or companies. The Juno community owns all NETA in existence from day 1."

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

NETA (NETA) Resource Official Website

NETA (NETA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NETA (NETA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NETA token's extensive tokenomics now!