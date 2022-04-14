NETA (NETA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NETA (NETA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NETA (NETA) Information "$NETA - Store of value, medium of exchange and unit of account. It‘s sole purpose is to function as a scarce decentralized store of value asset for the Juno ecosystem and inter-chain Cosmos at large. Originally claimable for free by thousands of Juno delegates at inception. Never a seed sale, private sale or public sale. Verifiable zero NETA is held in reserve by any third party ie. developers, teams, founders or companies. The Juno community owns all NETA in existence from day 1." Official Website: https://junoswap.com/ Buy NETA Now!

NETA (NETA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NETA (NETA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 31.89K $ 31.89K $ 31.89K Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 112.54K $ 112.54K $ 112.54K All-Time High: $ 10,041,595 $ 10,041,595 $ 10,041,595 All-Time Low: $ 3.16 $ 3.16 $ 3.16 Current Price: $ 3.53 $ 3.53 $ 3.53 Learn more about NETA (NETA) price

NETA (NETA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NETA (NETA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NETA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NETA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NETA's tokenomics, explore NETA token's live price!

