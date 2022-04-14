NetherFi (NFI) Information

Welcome to NetherFi

📈 Trade with Confidence: Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, our platform empowers you to trade spot or engage in leveraged trading of up to 50x.

🌐 Low Transaction Fees: We believe in making your trades go further. Our platform boasts incredibly low transaction fees, ensuring that you retain more of your hard-earned profits. Even for those substantial orders, rest assured that price impact remains minimal.

🛡️ Protection and Stability: Sudden price fluctuations and "scam wicks" are challenges we've tackled head-on. Our innovative pricing mechanism, anchored by Chainlink price feeds, offers protection against liquidation events. Experience stability like never before, ensuring your trades are based on accurate and reliable data.

💰 Rewards for Participation: Your commitment to our platform doesn't go unnoticed. Stake NFI or mint NLP and unlock the potential for protocol fee-sharing rewards. We value your contribution and want you to share in the success you help create.