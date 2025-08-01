What is NETWORKCITIES (CITIES)

This is the Network Cities coin. Network Cities is a social city builder game. The first city‑builder where your X network literally powers your metropolis. BUILD 🏗️ Lay out homes, factories & infrastructure that unlock real‑time growth. Essential‑service dependencies keep upgrades strategic. TRADE 🤝 Use in‑game marketplaces & guild contracts to swap resources with friends and followers; future phases add supply‑demand markets, futures & direct purchases. GROW 🌱 Every new citizen is someone from your X graph. Share a city screenshot, tag a friend, and they appear as a happy resident, boosting both cities’ yields. Roadmap • Phase 1 – Foundation: core build/upgrade loop, resource gifting, simple progression. • Phase 2 – Social Expansion: network‑wide trading hubs, specialized guilds, collaborative megaprojects. • Phase 3 – Advanced Ecosystem: full social economy with futures, tokenized assets, & city DAOs. 👷‍♂️ Built by Anshul Dhawan (ex‑Zynga (poker), Glu(Electronic Arts)) with 15 yrs in game & AI product leadership.

NETWORKCITIES (CITIES) Resource Official Website

NETWORKCITIES (CITIES) Tokenomics

