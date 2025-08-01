NETWORKCITIES Price (CITIES)
NETWORKCITIES (CITIES) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 192.38K USD. CITIES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CITIES to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CITIES price information.
During today, the price change of NETWORKCITIES to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NETWORKCITIES to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NETWORKCITIES to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NETWORKCITIES to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NETWORKCITIES: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
-4.80%
+46.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This is the Network Cities coin. Network Cities is a social city builder game. The first city‑builder where your X network literally powers your metropolis. BUILD 🏗️ Lay out homes, factories & infrastructure that unlock real‑time growth. Essential‑service dependencies keep upgrades strategic. TRADE 🤝 Use in‑game marketplaces & guild contracts to swap resources with friends and followers; future phases add supply‑demand markets, futures & direct purchases. GROW 🌱 Every new citizen is someone from your X graph. Share a city screenshot, tag a friend, and they appear as a happy resident, boosting both cities’ yields. Roadmap • Phase 1 – Foundation: core build/upgrade loop, resource gifting, simple progression. • Phase 2 – Social Expansion: network‑wide trading hubs, specialized guilds, collaborative megaprojects. • Phase 3 – Advanced Ecosystem: full social economy with futures, tokenized assets, & city DAOs. 👷♂️ Built by Anshul Dhawan (ex‑Zynga (poker), Glu(Electronic Arts)) with 15 yrs in game & AI product leadership.
