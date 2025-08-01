More About NICP

neuron ICP Logo

neuron ICP Price (NICP)

neuron ICP (NICP) Live Price Chart

$5.38
$5.38$5.38
-7.00%1D
USD

Price of neuron ICP (NICP) Today

neuron ICP (NICP) is currently trading at 5.38 USD with a market cap of $ 961.68K USD. NICP to USD price is updated in real-time.

neuron ICP Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-7.05%
neuron ICP 24-hour price change
178.93K USD
Circulating supply

neuron ICP (NICP) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of neuron ICP to USD was $ -0.4083100381426.
In the past 30 days, the price change of neuron ICP to USD was $ +0.3622203360.
In the past 60 days, the price change of neuron ICP to USD was $ +0.3234601260.
In the past 90 days, the price change of neuron ICP to USD was $ +0.3416899157802.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.4083100381426-7.05%
30 Days$ +0.3622203360+6.73%
60 Days$ +0.3234601260+6.01%
90 Days$ +0.3416899157802+6.78%

neuron ICP (NICP) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of neuron ICP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 5.36
$ 5.36$ 5.36

$ 5.84
$ 5.84$ 5.84

$ 15.12
$ 15.12$ 15.12

+0.12%

-7.05%

-4.87%

neuron ICP (NICP) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 961.68K
$ 961.68K$ 961.68K

--
----

178.93K
178.93K 178.93K

What is neuron ICP (NICP)

nICP is a decentralised liquid staking derivative on the Internet computer protocol. It allows people to earn yield on their ICP while being fully liquid. The protocol is controlled and managed by the WaterNeuron DAO through staked WTN tokens, and thus fully decentralised. All the components of the protocol are fully on-chain. All the code is open source. It is the first fully decentralised LST on ICP.

neuron ICP (NICP) Resource

Official Website

neuron ICP (NICP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of neuron ICP (NICP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NICP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About neuron ICP (NICP)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NICP to Local Currencies

1 NICP to VND
141,574.7
1 NICP to AUD
A$8.339
1 NICP to GBP
4.035
1 NICP to EUR
4.6806
1 NICP to USD
$5.38
1 NICP to MYR
RM22.9726
1 NICP to TRY
218.7508
1 NICP to JPY
¥807
1 NICP to ARS
ARS$7,379.9612
1 NICP to RUB
431.8526
1 NICP to INR
470.3734
1 NICP to IDR
Rp88,196.7072
1 NICP to KRW
7,556.1562
1 NICP to PHP
312.7394
1 NICP to EGP
￡E.261.5756
1 NICP to BRL
R$30.0742
1 NICP to CAD
C$7.4244
1 NICP to BDT
657.3284
1 NICP to NGN
8,238.8782
1 NICP to UAH
224.2922
1 NICP to VES
Bs661.74
1 NICP to CLP
$5,234.74
1 NICP to PKR
Rs1,525.3376
1 NICP to KZT
2,925.4826
1 NICP to THB
฿176.5716
1 NICP to TWD
NT$161.2386
1 NICP to AED
د.إ19.7446
1 NICP to CHF
Fr4.3578
1 NICP to HKD
HK$42.1792
1 NICP to MAD
.د.م49.0656
1 NICP to MXN
$101.6282
1 NICP to PLN
20.1212
1 NICP to RON
лв23.8872
1 NICP to SEK
kr52.724
1 NICP to BGN
лв9.1998
1 NICP to HUF
Ft1,882.4082
1 NICP to CZK
115.67
1 NICP to KWD
د.ك1.64628
1 NICP to ILS
18.3458