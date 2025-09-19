What is NEUY (NEUY)

NEUY is an A.I. powered DeFi, The A.I. uses off chain data collection for analysis and on chain smart contracts to execute changes. Users can participate with NEUY network by Staking and earning high APY, using our Swapping aggregate app, becoming an A.I. contributor and earning NEUY or writing their own Swapping and Arbitrage bots.

NEUY (NEUY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NEUY (NEUY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NEUY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NEUY (NEUY) How much is NEUY (NEUY) worth today? The live NEUY price in USD is 0.04315338 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NEUY to USD price? $ 0.04315338 . Check out The current price of NEUY to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of NEUY? The market cap for NEUY is $ 2.76M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NEUY? The circulating supply of NEUY is 64.08M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NEUY? NEUY achieved an ATH price of 1.51 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NEUY? NEUY saw an ATL price of 0.0127721 USD . What is the trading volume of NEUY? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NEUY is -- USD . Will NEUY go higher this year? NEUY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NEUY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

