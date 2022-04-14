NEUY (NEUY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NEUY (NEUY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NEUY (NEUY) Information NEUY is an A.I. powered DeFi, The A.I. uses off chain data collection for analysis and on chain smart contracts to execute changes. Users can participate with NEUY network by Staking and earning high APY, using our Swapping aggregate app, becoming an A.I. contributor and earning NEUY or writing their own Swapping and Arbitrage bots. Official Website: https://neuy.io Buy NEUY Now!

NEUY (NEUY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NEUY (NEUY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.73M $ 2.73M $ 2.73M Total Supply: $ 71.28M $ 71.28M $ 71.28M Circulating Supply: $ 64.08M $ 64.08M $ 64.08M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.04M $ 3.04M $ 3.04M All-Time High: $ 1.51 $ 1.51 $ 1.51 All-Time Low: $ 0.0127721 $ 0.0127721 $ 0.0127721 Current Price: $ 0.04289161 $ 0.04289161 $ 0.04289161 Learn more about NEUY (NEUY) price

NEUY (NEUY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NEUY (NEUY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEUY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEUY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NEUY's tokenomics, explore NEUY token's live price!

