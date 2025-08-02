What is Never Go Full (RETARD)

The $Retard ticker was given to the degens on crypto tiwtter when a term used from the movie Tropic Thunder was brought to life “Never Go Full Retard”. The term retard is used a lot in the meme coin space, a lot of degenerates in the trenches aping aimlessly - “Retard” We rebranded the ticker to make it a fun meme for all the degens in the trenches trying to find a cup, community but instead we gave birth to the “Retard Cabal” - Alpha for the retards lol When the chart is pumping we may go full retard but in the mean time we will give out the advice to these degens as they join the RETARD CABAL - NEVER GO FULL RETARD.

Never Go Full (RETARD) Resource Official Website

Never Go Full (RETARD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Never Go Full (RETARD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RETARD token's extensive tokenomics now!