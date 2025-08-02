Never Go Full Price (RETARD)
Never Go Full (RETARD) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 10.72K USD. RETARD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the RETARD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RETARD price information.
During today, the price change of Never Go Full to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Never Go Full to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Never Go Full to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Never Go Full to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+31.23%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+21.60%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Never Go Full: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The $Retard ticker was given to the degens on crypto tiwtter when a term used from the movie Tropic Thunder was brought to life “Never Go Full Retard”. The term retard is used a lot in the meme coin space, a lot of degenerates in the trenches aping aimlessly - “Retard” We rebranded the ticker to make it a fun meme for all the degens in the trenches trying to find a cup, community but instead we gave birth to the “Retard Cabal” - Alpha for the retards lol When the chart is pumping we may go full retard but in the mean time we will give out the advice to these degens as they join the RETARD CABAL - NEVER GO FULL RETARD.
