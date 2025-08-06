What is NeverPay (NPAY)

NEVERPAY is a payment platform that lets users “Buy Now, Pay Never” by spending only the yield generated from their staked crypto assets. With NEVERPAY, you no longer need to sell your tokens to shop or pay merchants. Instead, stake your assets, earn interest, and spend the returns directly. It offers instant stablecoin payments, zero transaction fees, and smooth merchant experiences. Designed for the modern crypto user, NEVERPAY unites the worlds of DeFi yield generation and real-time consumer spending, letting you enjoy life without sacrificing your investments. This model creates a financial lifestyle where you grow your portfolio while accessing the products and services you want.

NeverPay (NPAY) Resource Official Website

NeverPay (NPAY) Tokenomics

