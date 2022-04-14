NeverPay (NPAY) Tokenomics
NEVERPAY is a payment platform that lets users “Buy Now, Pay Never” by spending only the yield generated from their staked crypto assets. With NEVERPAY, you no longer need to sell your tokens to shop or pay merchants. Instead, stake your assets, earn interest, and spend the returns directly. It offers instant stablecoin payments, zero transaction fees, and smooth merchant experiences. Designed for the modern crypto user, NEVERPAY unites the worlds of DeFi yield generation and real-time consumer spending, letting you enjoy life without sacrificing your investments. This model creates a financial lifestyle where you grow your portfolio while accessing the products and services you want.
Understanding the tokenomics of NeverPay (NPAY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NPAY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NPAY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
