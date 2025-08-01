New Ancient DNA Price (REMUS)
New Ancient DNA (REMUS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 37.97K USD. REMUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the REMUS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate REMUS price information.
During today, the price change of New Ancient DNA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of New Ancient DNA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of New Ancient DNA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of New Ancient DNA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.17%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-67.41%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-11.17%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of New Ancient DNA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.33%
-5.17%
-10.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Remus ($REMUS) is a token project inspired by the revival of the dire wolf, a species believed to be extinct for over 10,000 years. The project blends storytelling, conservation themes, and community engagement to promote awareness around wildlife restoration and scientific breakthroughs in genetics. Positioned at the intersection of science fiction and cutting-edge biology, Remus aims to spark discussion around the potential for bringing back endangered or extinct species through advanced technology. The $REMUS token supports a digital ecosystem centered on this narrative, inviting holders to become part of a community exploring the future of conservation, restoration, and ecological imagination.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of New Ancient DNA (REMUS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about REMUS token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 REMUS to VND
₫--
|1 REMUS to AUD
A$--
|1 REMUS to GBP
￡--
|1 REMUS to EUR
€--
|1 REMUS to USD
$--
|1 REMUS to MYR
RM--
|1 REMUS to TRY
₺--
|1 REMUS to JPY
¥--
|1 REMUS to ARS
ARS$--
|1 REMUS to RUB
₽--
|1 REMUS to INR
₹--
|1 REMUS to IDR
Rp--
|1 REMUS to KRW
₩--
|1 REMUS to PHP
₱--
|1 REMUS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 REMUS to BRL
R$--
|1 REMUS to CAD
C$--
|1 REMUS to BDT
৳--
|1 REMUS to NGN
₦--
|1 REMUS to UAH
₴--
|1 REMUS to VES
Bs--
|1 REMUS to CLP
$--
|1 REMUS to PKR
Rs--
|1 REMUS to KZT
₸--
|1 REMUS to THB
฿--
|1 REMUS to TWD
NT$--
|1 REMUS to AED
د.إ--
|1 REMUS to CHF
Fr--
|1 REMUS to HKD
HK$--
|1 REMUS to MAD
.د.م--
|1 REMUS to MXN
$--
|1 REMUS to PLN
zł--
|1 REMUS to RON
лв--
|1 REMUS to SEK
kr--
|1 REMUS to BGN
лв--
|1 REMUS to HUF
Ft--
|1 REMUS to CZK
Kč--
|1 REMUS to KWD
د.ك--
|1 REMUS to ILS
₪--