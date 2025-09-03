New Ancient DNA Cloned Wolf (REMUS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00008656 $ 0.00008656 $ 0.00008656 24H Low $ 0.00009176 $ 0.00009176 $ 0.00009176 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00008656$ 0.00008656 $ 0.00008656 24H High $ 0.00009176$ 0.00009176 $ 0.00009176 All Time High $ 0.00522221$ 0.00522221 $ 0.00522221 Lowest Price $ 0.00004344$ 0.00004344 $ 0.00004344 Price Change (1H) +1.35% Price Change (1D) +2.57% Price Change (7D) -3.14% Price Change (7D) -3.14%

New Ancient DNA Cloned Wolf (REMUS) real-time price is $0.0000911. Over the past 24 hours, REMUS traded between a low of $ 0.00008656 and a high of $ 0.00009176, showing active market volatility. REMUS's all-time high price is $ 0.00522221, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00004344.

In terms of short-term performance, REMUS has changed by +1.35% over the past hour, +2.57% over 24 hours, and -3.14% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

New Ancient DNA Cloned Wolf (REMUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 91.02K$ 91.02K $ 91.02K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 999,196,128.131926 999,196,128.131926 999,196,128.131926

The current Market Cap of New Ancient DNA Cloned Wolf is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of REMUS is 0.00, with a total supply of 999196128.131926. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.02K.