What is New BitShares (NBS)

NBS is an OSS (open source) solution for DeFi (decentralized finance) business and DEX (decentralized exchange) based on DPOS consensus and implemented with DAO's organizational management structure. The graphene technology used by NBS is one of the most advanced blockchain technologies on the market

New BitShares (NBS) Resource Official Website

New BitShares (NBS) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About New BitShares (NBS) How much is New BitShares (NBS) worth today? The live NBS price in USD is 0.00003646 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NBS to USD price? $ 0.00003646 . Check out The current price of NBS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of New BitShares? The market cap for NBS is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NBS? The circulating supply of NBS is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NBS? NBS achieved an ATH price of 0.051117 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NBS? NBS saw an ATL price of 0.00002701 USD . What is the trading volume of NBS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NBS is -- USD . Will NBS go higher this year? NBS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NBS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

New BitShares (NBS) Important Industry Updates