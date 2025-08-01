What is New Born Rhino (LAKKHI)

Named after the newborn baby one-horned rhino of Assam Zoo, Lakkhi, a unique digital asset created to celebrate the birth of Assam State Zoo’s rare one-horned rhino calf, named Lakkhi. Lakkhi is a symbol of hope for the conservation of the endangered one-horned rhino. This token represents a commitment to preserving wildlife and supporting conservation efforts. The $LAKKHI token launched on the Solana blockchain. Donation System Collaboration: During a pivotal meeting at Assam Zoo, plans were finalized to establish a donation platform, enabling global supporters to contribute directly to rhino conservation initiatives. Livestream POC: Proof of concept for livestreaming with integrated onramp donations, allowing contributions to the zoo for Lakkhi's conservation.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

New Born Rhino (LAKKHI) Resource Official Website

New Born Rhino (LAKKHI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of New Born Rhino (LAKKHI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LAKKHI token's extensive tokenomics now!