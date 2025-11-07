NEW X CEO IS BACK (XFLOKI) Tokenomics

NEW X CEO IS BACK (XFLOKI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into NEW X CEO IS BACK (XFLOKI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

NEW X CEO IS BACK (XFLOKI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for NEW X CEO IS BACK (XFLOKI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 28.56K
$ 28.56K$ 28.56K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 28.56K
$ 28.56K
$ 28.56K$ 28.56K
All-Time High:
$ 0.02817575
$ 0.02817575$ 0.02817575
All-Time Low: $ 0
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price: $ 0
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

NEW X CEO IS BACK (XFLOKI) Information

XFloki is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency project launched on the Ethereum network, themed around Elon Musk’s pet dog, who is humorously referred to as the “CEO of X.” The project aims to merge meme culture, blockchain technology, and community engagement through a decentralized platform that highlights entertainment, creativity, and innovation in Web3. XFloki distinguishes itself by combining Ethereum-based smart contracts with a strong narrative centered on Elon Musk’s symbolic leadership of X through his dog, Floki. It integrates interactive website features, governance participation, and token utility, offering the community a structured yet entertaining ecosystem rooted in transparency and decentralization.

Official Website:
https://www.newxceo.fun

NEW X CEO IS BACK (XFLOKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of NEW X CEO IS BACK (XFLOKI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of XFLOKI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many XFLOKI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand XFLOKI's tokenomics, explore XFLOKI token's live price!

