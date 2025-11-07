XFloki is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency project launched on the Ethereum network, themed around Elon Musk’s pet dog, who is humorously referred to as the “CEO of X.” The project aims to merge meme culture, blockchain technology, and community engagement through a decentralized platform that highlights entertainment, creativity, and innovation in Web3. XFloki distinguishes itself by combining Ethereum-based smart contracts with a strong narrative centered on Elon Musk’s symbolic leadership of X through his dog, Floki. It integrates interactive website features, governance participation, and token utility, offering the community a structured yet entertaining ecosystem rooted in transparency and decentralization.

