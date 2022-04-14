New York (NYC) Information

It’s a community coin to unite the greatest city in the world, New York City. Our goal is to connect the online and offline people from New York and form a great community.

Our aim is to connect all crypto enthusiasts from New York City and everyone who feels connected to New York City in any way possible. We want the token to be the center of a great movement to unite the city.

Our plan is to organize online and offline meetings where everyone can have fun, make connections and build a strong network together.