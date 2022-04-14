Newton On Base (NEWB) Information

Newton on Base or $NEWB is a meme coin inspired by the great Isaac Newton and his groundbreaking laws of motion. Aside from being just a meme we are motivated to give back and help donate to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Education. Our ticker is a play on words as $NEWB may also refer to a "Noob" or "newby". We would like to bring all the crypto newcomers and welcome them to our community to be a part of something that really "Defies Gravity" in the name of Sir Isaac Newton and STEM!