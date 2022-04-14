NexDAX (NT) Tokenomics
NexDAX is setting the gold standard for the exchange of the future.
Easy to use for the beginner and powerful enough for the most experienced trader. NexDAX offers features never seen before.
NexDAX does everything our competitors do, we just do it bigger, faster and better. We also offer competitive features that will blow all other trading platforms right out of the water.
With our copy trading platform you can copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit you made; the platform does everything for you, all you have to do is follow your favorite trader.
Our liquidation engine is forgiving, giving you a chance to make your money back and then some even if your position isn’t initially going your way. No more waking up to blown up accounts, we liquidate positions incrementally.
Understanding the tokenomics of NexDAX (NT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
