Nexora (NEX) Information Nexora (NEX) is a decentralized ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, launched May 7, 2025 by Nexora Technologies LLC. Designed for long-term sustainability, Nexora focuses on secure, transparent, and utility-driven DeFi solutions. It launched with over $240,000 in Uniswap V4 liquidity, fully locked via Team Finance until July 2026. The tokenomics model ensures fairness, liquidity safety, and growth potential. The roadmap includes staking, governance, and multi-chain expansion to deliver lasting value to holders and the broader DeFi ecosystem. Official Website: https://nexoracrypto.com Whitepaper: https://nexoracrypto.com/whitepaper

Nexora (NEX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nexora (NEX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.00M Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 56.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 33.92M All-Time High: $ 0.372078 All-Time Low: $ 0.339221 Current Price: $ 0.33923

Nexora (NEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nexora (NEX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

