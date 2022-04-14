NEXTYPE Finance (NT) Information

NEXTYPE is an integrated application ecosystem among game, NFT and DeFi that can be cross-chain (cross platform), which will create a more efficient and free NFT asset swapping protocol for the blockchain world, and provide users with high-quality multiform Dapps based on games + DeFi, games + NFT synthesis, and NFT + DeFi.

NEXTYPE provides an initial encrypted tokens distribution channel for various blockchain project initiators based on the DeFi in games.

NEXTYPE also offers the underlying technical support of NFT asset upgrade for online games, and establishes the value bridge between the blockchain world and the traditional game world with NFT through Dapp.

Construct a game-Dapp platform which is easier to use with higher efficiency, lower cost, as well as, providing all-round value empowerment to market, traffic, resources, and crossover.