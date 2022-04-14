NEXTYPE Finance (NT) Tokenomics
NEXTYPE is an integrated application ecosystem among game, NFT and DeFi that can be cross-chain (cross platform), which will create a more efficient and free NFT asset swapping protocol for the blockchain world, and provide users with high-quality multiform Dapps based on games + DeFi, games + NFT synthesis, and NFT + DeFi.
NEXTYPE provides an initial encrypted tokens distribution channel for various blockchain project initiators based on the DeFi in games.
NEXTYPE also offers the underlying technical support of NFT asset upgrade for online games, and establishes the value bridge between the blockchain world and the traditional game world with NFT through Dapp.
Construct a game-Dapp platform which is easier to use with higher efficiency, lower cost, as well as, providing all-round value empowerment to market, traffic, resources, and crossover.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for NEXTYPE Finance (NT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of NEXTYPE Finance (NT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
