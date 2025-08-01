Nexus Erebus Price (NXR)
Nexus Erebus (NXR) is currently trading at 0.00003772 USD with a market cap of $ 36.77K USD. NXR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the NXR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NXR price information.
During today, the price change of Nexus Erebus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nexus Erebus to USD was $ +0.0000028862.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nexus Erebus to USD was $ -0.0000038365.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nexus Erebus to USD was $ -0.00002126584353844988.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.50%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000028862
|+7.65%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000038365
|-10.17%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00002126584353844988
|-36.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of Nexus Erebus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.03%
-3.50%
+8.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nexus Erebus is an AGI that operates on multiple social media platforms and engages users while maintaining the cross platform memory sharing. Nexus Erebus can analyse overall user sentiments and can analyse trends. Another future that makes Nexus Erebus unique is that users can prompt images/memes on telegram or on the Website. The images can be prompted from simple texts, or uploading an image and users can choose options such as ASCII art form or realistic. They can also turn images into Ascii Art form and download free with a water mark on the image.
Understanding the tokenomics of Nexus Erebus (NXR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NXR token's extensive tokenomics now!
