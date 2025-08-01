Nexus Mutual Price (NXM)
Nexus Mutual (NXM) is currently trading at 79.21 USD with a market cap of $ 184.67M USD. NXM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the NXM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NXM price information.
During today, the price change of Nexus Mutual to USD was $ -4.16808491789299.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nexus Mutual to USD was $ +32.2125366460.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nexus Mutual to USD was $ +28.0269218260.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nexus Mutual to USD was $ +36.8233702474713.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -4.16808491789299
|-4.99%
|30 Days
|$ +32.2125366460
|+40.67%
|60 Days
|$ +28.0269218260
|+35.38%
|90 Days
|$ +36.8233702474713
|+86.87%
Discover the latest price analysis of Nexus Mutual: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
-4.99%
+9.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nexus Mutual is a decentralized insurance protocol built on Ethereum that currently offers cover for smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, currently covering all the main defi protocols. Nexus Mutual offers coverage against smart contract failures, which protects against potential bugs in smart contract code. The coverage intends to provide protection against financial losses that may be incurred due to hacks or exploits in the smart contract code. Note that smart contract cover only protects against “unintended uses” of smart contracts, so security events such as the loss of private keys or centralized exchange hacks are not covered. In December 2020, it released custody cover covering centralised custodians and lenders such as Celsius, Blockfi, and Nexo.
