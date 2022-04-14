Nexus (NXS) Tokenomics
Nexus (NXS) Information
"Nexus is a community-driven project with the common vision of a world inspired by innovative and responsible values, expansive technology, and the fundamental quality of connection being ubiquitous, free, and available to everyone. Nexus has been mined into existence since September 23rd , 2014 with no ICO or premine.The platform is designed and intended to simplify lives, empower communities, and streamline business. The release of the Tritium Protocol in late 2019 ushered in the era of the TAO Framework being the first of the three major architectural upgrades (Tritium, Amine, & Obsidian). Nexus is a seven-layered software stack that powers a register-based process virtual machine, serving as a powerful DApp and contract platform creating value across many industries. Development is accessible via an array of industry-specific JSON-based APIs including but not limited to: encrypted communication, digital identifiers, supply chain, asset management, cryptography, & tokenization. Nexus uses post-quantum signature schemes (FALCON), and automated key management functions through a technology called 'Signature Chains'. This technology eliminates key management issues (wallet.dat's) by allowing users to access their accounts with the familiarity of a username, password and PIN. Additional technology being developed by Nexus includes a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for governance, Safenet, a hack resistant Operating System, a decentralized satellite & mesh network all connected through a multi-dimensional chaining structure that employs sharding, low latency transaction finality, and truly decentralized multi-layer consensus. "
Nexus (NXS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nexus (NXS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Nexus (NXS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Nexus (NXS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NXS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NXS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NXS's tokenomics, explore NXS token's live price!
NXS Price Prediction
Want to know where NXS might be heading? Our NXS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.