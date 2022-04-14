NexusAI (NEXUSAI) Tokenomics
NexusAI merges the power of Depin with advanced AI capabilities
What is NexusAI NexusAI stands at the forefront of the next generation in digital infrastructure management and automation, leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revolutionize how tasks are executed. Moving beyond traditional, manual operations, NexusAI introduces an AI-centric approach that enhances efficiency and accessibility in blockchain infrastructure development and management.
Our vision is to democratize these processes, making them available to a wider audience beyond those with extensive technical expertise.
NexusAI Key Features NexusAI NEXUSAI NODES
NexusAI nodes are at the heart of our ecosystem, offering users access to AI-powered nodes pre-configured with essential software.
NexusAI NEXUSAI MARKETPLACE
The NexusAI Marketplace is a platform where users can buy and sell custom-trained NexusAI nodes.
NexusAI NEXUSAI NETWORK
Built upon the infrastructure provided by NexusAI nodes, our network utilizes a novel consensus mechanism known as Proof of Knowledge (POK)
NexusAI (NEXUSAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for NexusAI (NEXUSAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
NexusAI (NEXUSAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of NexusAI (NEXUSAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NEXUSAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NEXUSAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
