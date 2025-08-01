More About SN99

Neza Logo

Neza Price (SN99)

Neza (SN99) Live Price Chart

$1.12
$1.12$1.12
-11.30%1D
USD

Price of Neza (SN99) Today

Neza (SN99) is currently trading at 1.12 USD with a market cap of $ 185.67K USD. SN99 to USD price is updated in real-time.

Neza Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-11.35%
Neza 24-hour price change
165.11K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SN99 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SN99 price information.

Neza (SN99) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Neza to USD was $ -0.144048270833895.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Neza to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Neza to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Neza to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.144048270833895-11.35%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Neza (SN99) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Neza: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.11
$ 1.11$ 1.11

$ 1.27
$ 1.27$ 1.27

$ 1.91
$ 1.91$ 1.91

-0.21%

-11.35%

--

Neza (SN99) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 185.67K
$ 185.67K$ 185.67K

--
----

165.11K
165.11K 165.11K

What is Neza (SN99)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Neza (SN99) Resource

Official Website

Neza (SN99) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Neza (SN99) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SN99 token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Neza (SN99)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SN99 to Local Currencies

1 SN99 to VND
29,472.8
1 SN99 to AUD
A$1.736
1 SN99 to GBP
0.8512
1 SN99 to EUR
0.9744
1 SN99 to USD
$1.12
1 SN99 to MYR
RM4.7824
1 SN99 to TRY
45.5392
1 SN99 to JPY
¥168
1 SN99 to ARS
ARS$1,536.3488
1 SN99 to RUB
90.2048
1 SN99 to INR
98.0224
1 SN99 to IDR
Rp18,360.6528
1 SN99 to KRW
1,573.0288
1 SN99 to PHP
65.2736
1 SN99 to EGP
￡E.54.4544
1 SN99 to BRL
R$6.272
1 SN99 to CAD
C$1.5456
1 SN99 to BDT
136.8416
1 SN99 to NGN
1,715.1568
1 SN99 to UAH
46.6928
1 SN99 to VES
Bs137.76
1 SN99 to CLP
$1,089.76
1 SN99 to PKR
Rs317.5424
1 SN99 to KZT
609.0224
1 SN99 to THB
฿36.8032
1 SN99 to TWD
NT$33.5104
1 SN99 to AED
د.إ4.1104
1 SN99 to CHF
Fr0.9072
1 SN99 to HKD
HK$8.7808
1 SN99 to MAD
.د.م10.2144
1 SN99 to MXN
$21.224
1 SN99 to PLN
4.1888
1 SN99 to RON
лв4.9728
1 SN99 to SEK
kr10.9872
1 SN99 to BGN
лв1.9152
1 SN99 to HUF
Ft392.1568
1 SN99 to CZK
24.1024
1 SN99 to KWD
د.ك0.34272
1 SN99 to ILS
3.8192