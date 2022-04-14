Nezuko (NEZUKO) Tokenomics
Nezuko (NEZUKO) Information
Nezuko is a token built on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides a secure and transparent platform for transactions. Nezuko is designed to be fast, cheap, and easy to use, making it accessible to people all over the world.
The creators of Nezuko envision a future in which people can use the cryptocurrency to buy goods and services, and to send money to friends and family members without the need for intermediaries such as banks or payment processors. They believe that this will help to create a more equitable and decentralized financial system that benefits everyone.
$NEZUKO coin has no association with original NEZUKO anime. This token is simply paying homage to a anime we all love and recognise.
Nezuko (NEZUKO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nezuko (NEZUKO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Nezuko (NEZUKO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Nezuko (NEZUKO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NEZUKO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NEZUKO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.