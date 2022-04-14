NFsTay (STAY) Tokenomics
NFsTay (STAY) Information
property management experience in the UK, NFsTay is a unique platform that integrates the realms of short-term accommodation rentals with blockchain technology. The platform offers an innovative approach to managing short-term rental properties by leveraging NFT memberships and STAY tokens. NFsTay's core offering is its NFT, which represents a membership, providing exclusive benefits and privileges to its members. By purchasing an NFT, travellers gain access to a premium travellers club, allowing them to participate in the token economy. This membership not only offers a sense of community but also provides tangible rewards that can be utilized within the NFsTay ecosystem. The STAY token serves as the digital currency within the NFsTay platform, offering a convenient and secure payment method for booking accommodations. If you don't intend to use your tokens for travel, you can sell them using the Decentralized Exchange: PancakeSwap, converting them into cash. NFsTay aims to create a seamless and rewarding experience for travellers while leveraging the power of blockchain and cryptocurrency. By integrating NFT memberships and STAY tokens into its platform, NFsTay offers an innovative solution that benefits both its members and property owners, reinforcing its commitment to revolutionizing the short-term accommodation rental industry.
NFsTay (STAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for NFsTay (STAY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
NFsTay (STAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of NFsTay (STAY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STAY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STAY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
STAY Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.