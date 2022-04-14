NFT Art Finance (NFTART) Tokenomics
NFTART is a deflationary utility token on BSC powering the NFT ecosystem enter. The tokenomics rewards holders with a passive income where 5% is redistributed and 5% is burnt on every transaction on the blockchain.
NFTART was stealth launched late March 2021 with no pre-sale. The smart contract ownership of the token is renounced, and all codes are audited externally for the investors’ safety.
enter.art & enter.audio are the first platforms where NFTART is used as the utility token, but plans for the future are big and stretch far.
On the Enter platforms you will find free and easy access features for everything you need as an NFT artist. The only fees you have to consider are BSC transactional fees, which are very low compared to other networks. You can choose up to 20% royalties on all future resales of your art, making sure that your wallet holdings increase with the value of your works.
Enter offer easy access to minting, built-in royalty splitting, the ability to mint up to 20.000 NFTs at once, and has already been established as a go-to place for visual NFT art on Binance Smart Chain.
The ecosystem is being built by the Norwegian crypto and tech company Enter. The team is public.
Understanding the tokenomics of NFT Art Finance (NFTART) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NFTART tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NFTART tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
