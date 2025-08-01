NFTrade Price (NFTD)
NFTrade (NFTD) is currently trading at 0.0021512 USD with a market cap of $ 100.17K USD. NFTD to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of NFTrade to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NFTrade to USD was $ -0.0001603087.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NFTrade to USD was $ -0.0002676066.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NFTrade to USD was $ -0.0005464425076060758.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001603087
|-7.45%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002676066
|-12.43%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0005464425076060758
|-20.25%
Discover the latest price analysis of NFTrade: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.03%
-1.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NFTrade is the first cross-chain and blockchain-agnostic NFT platform. We are an aggregator of all NFT marketplaces and host the complete NFT lifecycle, allowing anyone to seamlessly create, buy, sell, swap, farm, and leverage NFTs across different blockchains. Using NFTrade, anyone can gain access to the entirety of their NFT, unlocking the total value of the NFT market. NFTrade is currently live on Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, and Binance Smart Chain mainnets, with at least two additional mainnet integrations taking place before the end of 2021. Since launching its mainnet marketplace, NFTrade has become the #1 NFT marketplace on Avalanche (and #4 dApp in the entire Avalanche ecosystem by users and trading volume), the #2 NFT marketplace on Polygon, and is quickly becoming one of the go-to marketplaces for Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum NFT collectors, creators, and gamers. NFTrade brings the entire ecosystem to one platform.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NFTD to VND
₫56.608828
|1 NFTD to AUD
A$0.003312848
|1 NFTD to GBP
￡0.0016134
|1 NFTD to EUR
€0.001850032
|1 NFTD to USD
$0.0021512
|1 NFTD to MYR
RM0.009185624
|1 NFTD to TRY
₺0.087467792
|1 NFTD to JPY
¥0.3183776
|1 NFTD to ARS
ARS$2.89917224
|1 NFTD to RUB
₽0.172139024
|1 NFTD to INR
₹0.1876922
|1 NFTD to IDR
Rp35.265568128
|1 NFTD to KRW
₩2.983628352
|1 NFTD to PHP
₱0.123952144
|1 NFTD to EGP
￡E.0.104698904
|1 NFTD to BRL
R$0.011917648
|1 NFTD to CAD
C$0.002947144
|1 NFTD to BDT
৳0.26287664
|1 NFTD to NGN
₦3.294326168
|1 NFTD to UAH
₴0.089877136
|1 NFTD to VES
Bs0.2645976
|1 NFTD to CLP
$2.0823616
|1 NFTD to PKR
Rs0.610252416
|1 NFTD to KZT
₸1.167219608
|1 NFTD to THB
฿0.069978536
|1 NFTD to TWD
NT$0.063847616
|1 NFTD to AED
د.إ0.007894904
|1 NFTD to CHF
Fr0.00172096
|1 NFTD to HKD
HK$0.01688692
|1 NFTD to MAD
.د.م0.01968348
|1 NFTD to MXN
$0.04044256
|1 NFTD to PLN
zł0.007916416
|1 NFTD to RON
лв0.009422256
|1 NFTD to SEK
kr0.02075908
|1 NFTD to BGN
лв0.003635528
|1 NFTD to HUF
Ft0.740249432
|1 NFTD to CZK
Kč0.045648464
|1 NFTD to KWD
د.ك0.000656116
|1 NFTD to ILS
₪0.00731408