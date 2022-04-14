NFTrade (NFTD) Tokenomics
NFTrade is the first cross-chain and blockchain-agnostic NFT platform. We are an aggregator of all NFT marketplaces and host the complete NFT lifecycle, allowing anyone to seamlessly create, buy, sell, swap, farm, and leverage NFTs across different blockchains. Using NFTrade, anyone can gain access to the entirety of their NFT, unlocking the total value of the NFT market.
NFTrade is currently live on Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, and Binance Smart Chain mainnets, with at least two additional mainnet integrations taking place before the end of 2021. Since launching its mainnet marketplace, NFTrade has become the #1 NFT marketplace on Avalanche (and #4 dApp in the entire Avalanche ecosystem by users and trading volume), the #2 NFT marketplace on Polygon, and is quickly becoming one of the go-to marketplaces for Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum NFT collectors, creators, and gamers. NFTrade brings the entire ecosystem to one platform.
Understanding the tokenomics of NFTrade (NFTD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NFTD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NFTD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
