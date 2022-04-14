NGMI BP (NGMI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NGMI BP (NGMI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NGMI BP (NGMI) Information Meme gained popularity in the early 2010s, often featuring a drawing of Yao Ming's face from a press conference photo, used in rage comics all over the world Some investors prefer cat memes, others dogs and some lean towards the eccentric. NGMI Bitch Please is a tribute to the spirit of crypto. It shows a dismissive attitude, used in response to ridiculous statements, as text or image macro. Widely recognized in meme culture and used across social media and online communities. Official Website: https://www.ngmibp.xyz/

NGMI BP (NGMI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NGMI BP (NGMI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 970.00M $ 970.00M $ 970.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 24.22K $ 24.22K $ 24.22K All-Time High: $ 0.105413 $ 0.105413 $ 0.105413 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about NGMI BP (NGMI) price

NGMI BP (NGMI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NGMI BP (NGMI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NGMI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NGMI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NGMI's tokenomics, explore NGMI token's live price!

NGMI Price Prediction Want to know where NGMI might be heading? Our NGMI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

