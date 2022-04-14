NightVerse Game (NVG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NightVerse Game (NVG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NightVerse Game (NVG) Information NightVerse.game is a unique RPG Metaverse game with AR and 3D capabilities. It promises a revolutionary gaming experience - high-quality graphics, sustainable initiatives with faster speed, and lower costs compared to our competitors. Based on AR technology and geographic location (LBS) with super interactivity, it will pioneer the use of location function, and map the data of the mobile phone accordingly to bring all the virtual worlds into the real world. We also boast high-earning opportunities like Play-To-Earn and Play-To-Move. Furthermore, users can trade their valuable in-game digital assets - items and collectibles as NFTs in our marketplace. NVGT is our game token. Official Website: https://www.nightverse.game/ Whitepaper: https://nightverse-game.gitbook.io/nightverse.game/ Buy NVG Now!

NightVerse Game (NVG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NightVerse Game (NVG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.07K $ 1.07K $ 1.07K All-Time High: $ 0.684619 $ 0.684619 $ 0.684619 All-Time Low: $ 0.00050236 $ 0.00050236 $ 0.00050236 Current Price: $ 0.00107378 $ 0.00107378 $ 0.00107378 Learn more about NightVerse Game (NVG) price

NightVerse Game (NVG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NightVerse Game (NVG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NVG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NVG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NVG's tokenomics, explore NVG token's live price!

