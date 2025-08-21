What is NiiFi (NIIFI)

NiiFi is built on patent-pending scaling technology allowing for instant finality, low cost and predictable gas/transaction fees, interoperability, and composability. NiiFi has been built with the future in mind. NiiFi will be used to solve real business problems and will give more back to users by providing simple, elegant and user-friendly tools. NiiFi is DeFi for the masses.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NiiFi (NIIFI) How much is NiiFi (NIIFI) worth today? The live NIIFI price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NIIFI to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of NIIFI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of NiiFi? The market cap for NIIFI is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NIIFI? The circulating supply of NIIFI is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NIIFI? NIIFI achieved an ATH price of 0.332432 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NIIFI? NIIFI saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of NIIFI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NIIFI is -- USD . Will NIIFI go higher this year? NIIFI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NIIFI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

