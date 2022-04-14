NiiFi (NIIFI) Information

NiiFi is built on patent-pending scaling technology allowing for instant finality, low cost and predictable gas/transaction fees, interoperability, and composability. NiiFi has been built with the future in mind.

NiiFi will be used to solve real business problems and will give more back to users by providing simple, elegant and user-friendly tools. NiiFi is DeFi for the masses.